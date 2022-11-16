Dancehall Artist JayBlem Arrested In Connection To New York Homicide

Rising dancehall artist JayBlem along with five other men, were tracked down and arrested in Florida in connection with a New York homicide.

According to NBC Channel 7 News on Wednesday, JayBlem, along with five other Jamaicans, were arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force while searching for the man who shot and killed an innocent bystander in a New York shooting in October.

The U.S. Marshal Service reportedly tracked down wanted man Anelka Green from New York to Florida. Green was wanted for a shooting outside of a New York restaurant that left one person dead. According to police reports, Green was involved in a verbal argument at a restaurant in Brooklyn in October and had left and returned later, where he fired shots into the establishment and caused an innocent bystander to be injured. The victim later died from the injuries.

It’s unclear Green’s relationship to JayBlem, but law enforcement says that Green fled New York and was later traced to a condominium in Panama City Beach. Police later executed a search warrant of the condo and arrested six persons, including JayBlem.

Police reportedly found several hundred grams of marijuana, MDMA pills, and more than $23,000 in cash.

The six men arrested are JayBlem, whose real name is Jaheim Cox, 19, Shamar Wedderburn, 22, Renato Campbell, 22, Shamarie Livingston, 22, and Kevar Taylor, 19, have been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, and possession of paraphernalia.

All of the men are said to be from Jamaica, Channel 7 news reported.

It’s unclear if the men will be charged in relation to the shooting in New York as police say that they fled the state to Florida with him. In the meantime, management for JayBlem has not commented on his arrest. The artist, who is the son of veteran dancehall artist Danny English, broke out on the scene last year with his song “Account.”

The artist has steadily released music in 2022, and his latest song, “Twerk Fi Mi Dolly,” released in June 2022, has been one of the top trending songs on YouTube with 1.4 million views.