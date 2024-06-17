Dancehall Artist Medikk Body Found With Gunshot Wounds, Autopsy Confirm

A postmortem examination has revealed that the remains of missing dancehall artist Medikk show evidence that she was shot more than once.

Medikk, whose real name is Stephanie Williams, was an upcoming artist when she disappeared on August 24, 2023. The artist was last seen leaving her Red Hills apartment wearing a black blouse, black tights, and black shoes. She was reportedly on her way to shoot a music video and had gotten into a taxi but never reached her destination.

In February, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said that a skeleton suspected to be that of Williams had been found in a cane field in Wallen, St. Catherine. Clothing and jewelry retrieved from the area where the skeleton was discovered led to police suspecting that the remains belonged to Medikk. At the time, police officers said the skeleton would be sent for DNA analysis to determine if it was Williams and her cause of death.

In an update on Wednesday (June 19), the JCF said DNA analysis confirmed that the remains that were found belonged to Medikk and that there were gunshot wounds. According to a Jamaica Gleaner article, Medikk is suspected of being killed by gunshot wounds.

Her case is now being investigated as a murder.

So far, no suspect has been named by the police. Her family previously claimed that she was to meet an unnamed producer to produce the music video. It’s unclear who the producer is and whether the police have investigated the claim. Her family also previously expressed frustration at the slow pace at which the police investigation was taking place.

Medikk Medikk is known for her songs “Money Feelings,” “Overcome,” featuring Shane O, and “Boss Level,” featuring Jahvillani. She was also an entrepreneur who owned the company Rheborn Holistic, which sold natural holistic products on the Jamaican market, including natural deodorant, skincare, etc.

