Dancehall artiste shot and killed in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

Detectives in Falmouth, Trelawny, are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a recording artiste in Rock District in the parish on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Frantz Morris, otherwise called ‘Unknown Gringo’ or ‘Franchino’, of Retreat Heights in Falmouth.

Reports are that about 12:32am, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

When the lawmen got to the location, Morris was seen in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Crown motor car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigations continue, the police said.