Dancehall artiste shot and killed in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Dancehall artiste shot and killed in Trelawny Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Appleton Estate Rum boutique opens at Sangster International Airport

Five slapped with gun charges after three weapons seized in St Andrew

Dancehall artiste shot dead in Trelawny

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

Silicon Valley Bank seized by US deposit insurer as clients pull cash

Courtney Williams appointed Jamaica’s first fiscal commissioner

Android users, update to the newest version of the Loop App

Gang violence forces closure of schools in St Lucia

Lynk’s remittance service goes live with MoneyGram

Bavuma’s 171 not out puts South Africa in control against West Indies

Friday Mar 10

28?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

File photo of 39-year-old Frantz Morris, otherwise called ‘Unknown Gringo’ or ‘Franchino’

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives in Falmouth, Trelawny, are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a recording artiste in Rock District in the parish on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Frantz Morris, otherwise called ‘Unknown Gringo’ or ‘Franchino’, of Retreat Heights in Falmouth.

Reports are that about 12:32am, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

When the lawmen got to the location, Morris was seen in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Crown motor car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigations continue, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Appleton Estate Rum boutique opens at Sangster International Airport

Jamaica News

Five slapped with gun charges after three weapons seized in St Andrew

Jamaica News

Dancehall artiste shot dead in Trelawny

More From

Sport

Junior athletes take centre stage as Carifta Trials starts Friday

The three-day trials to select the Jamaican team for the 2023 Carifta Games, set for April 8-10 in Nassau, Bahamas, will start on Friday at the National Stadium in Kingston.
The trials will give a

Jamaica News

See also

Threat of attacks in Kgn West after fatal shooting of ‘most wanted’

Police High Command says security forces on alert

Jamaica News

Teachers vote to take ‘casual leave’ over wage dispute with Gov’t

There is a major escalation in the wage dispute between the Government and the island’s teachers that could see classrooms shuttered Thursday and Friday.
The development comes as delegates of the J

Jamaica News

Robinson says Government bullying public sector workers in wage talks

Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson, has advised the Government not to bully the 40,000 public sector workers who are yet to accept the wage offer under the Public Sector Compensation Rev

Jamaica News

Convicted ‘Clans’ gangster who urinated in court in more hot water

Set to face chief justice in court about his ‘lewd action’

Sport

Dujuan Richards gets maiden call up to Reggae Boyz squad

Jamaica to face T&T in two friendly games, starting on Saturday in Montego Bay

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols