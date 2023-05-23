Dancehall artiste Squash detained in Florida Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Squash, whose given name is Andre Whittaker, has reportedly been arrested in Florida on immigration-related charges.

The ‘Trending’ artiste has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Florida.

Checks online confirmed that on Monday, Squash was being held at the Krome North Service Processing Center, an ICE detention facility in Miami.

The artiste’s detention coincides with the expiration of Title 42, the Trump-era rules that, among other things, had restricted the number of people who could be held in ICE detention facilities like Krome. Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a Senate bill to clamp down on illegal immigration.

It is understood that the artiste was taken into custody recently for overstaying on his work visa.

In Jamaica, Squash was detained in August 2018 under a State of Emergency (SOE) in St James. At the time, the authorities declared an SOE to clamp down on increased crime and violence in that parish. He was held for five months without charge before being released in January 2019, one day before the SOE was due to expire. At the time, he had retained the services of King’s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson.

He left Jamaica and performed in the United States for the first time in September 2019.

Squash is known for songs such as ‘Lavish’, ‘Ova Come’, and ‘Money Fever’.

