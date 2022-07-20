Dancehall fraternity reacts to the sudden death of Merciless | Loop Jamaica

The dancehall fraternity has been plunged into mourning following news that dancehall artiste Merciless was found dead in a guest house in Kingston on Tuesday evening.

Dancehall artistes took to social media to express their grief at the sudden passing of one of their own.

Sharing a photo of Merciless, dancehall artiste Mr Lexx wrote: “Mi don, di only man kill Bounty, Ninja and Beenie Man, from day one me a big fan, from u jus come from Clarendon an we a hang out a Addington. Jah Jah u a di baddest rhymer ever… di only man fi find a word fi rhyme wid orange. Jah Jah ? rest well mi bredda. Jah Jah.”

Bounty Killer posted a video clip of the two enjoying a party recently and expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the late artiste.

“Few months ago at Sundeh Shif wid de dawg a vibe enuh?Condolences to his family and friends,” he captioned the video.

Meanwhile dancehall artiste Macka Diamond is still in disbelief.

“I can’t do the rip for Merciless honestly. I’m in denial. This can’t be real,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture and Entertainment, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, said she was saddened by the passing of Merciless.

“It is really sad to lose another member of our music fraternity. Merciless was a popular artiste in the dancehall and had a number of hits to his credit. I extend sincere condolences to his family, relatives, friends, and associates and to the music fraternity,” she said in a release.

According to the police, they were called to a motel off Beechwood Avenue, where the artiste was found dead. No foul play is suspected and it is being treated as a sudden death investigation.

The Clarendon native whose given name is Leonard Bartley is known in dancehall for his famous clashes. He made his recording debut in 1994 with Len’ Out Mi Mercy.