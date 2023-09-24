Dancehall producer Shab Don, co-accused get triple murder trial date Loop Jamaica

A November 20 trial date has been set for the triple murder case against controversial dancehall music producer, Linval ‘Shab Don’ Thompson Jr, following the conclusion of a plea and case management hearing in the St James Circuit Court.

The producer and his co-accused, Tajay Clarke, were further remanded by High Court Judge Justice Judith Pusey after the conclusion of the court proceedings on Thursday.

The two were charged with three counts of murder last June after three people, including a woman, were shot and killed at a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights, St James on May 25, 2023.

The victims were 24-year-old Chamario Calvin, alias ‘Chippy’; 27-year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called ‘Bomb Brain’, and 26-year-old Toniann Reid, alias ‘Too Fly’.

On the night in question, five people were shot when masked men sprayed them with bullets. One man died immediately after the shooting, and two others — a man and a woman — died overnight.

The police reported that Thompson Jr was taken into custody by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) following an operation in the St Catherine South Police Division on June 3, 2023, and he and Clarke were subsequently charged.

The accused men have been in custody since that time.

Thompson Jr is being represented by attorney Tom Tavares-Finson, while Clarke’s defence team is being led by attorney Khadine Coleman.

Thompson Jr has a separate case in another jurisdiction – the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court – relative to bribery charges.

He has been charged with breaching the Corruption Prevention Act after he allegedly offered a policeman $2 million after a loaded illegal gun was found in a car in which the producer was travelling in Old Harbour, St Catherine in October 2021.

Thompson Jr and his co-accused in that case, Romario Scott, otherwise called ‘BMR’, were charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition relative to the firearm that was found in the vehicle.

Scott pleaded guilty last April, and he is currently serving a six-year and one month prison sentence.

Thompson Jr was freed of the gun-related charges.