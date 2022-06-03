Dancehall producer ‘Shab Don’ in police custody | Loop Jamaica

The police have taken dancehall producer ‘Shab Don’ into custody.

The producer, whose real name is Linval Thompson, was on Friday held by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force in what the police described as “a targeted operation” in St Catherine South.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said Shab Don has been identified as a person of interest in a May 25 triple murder and wounding with intent in Rose Heights, St James.

He is expected to be questioned in the coming days in the presence of his attorney.

In April, Shab Don was freed of gun-related charges.