Dancehall star Aidonia shares adorable photo with newborn son Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Aidonia has shared a glimpse of his newborn son with a picture posted to his Instagram stories.

Aidonia and his wife Kimberly welcomed their bundle of joy on December 18, which was revealed by the deejay during his performance at Yush in December 2023.

In the picture, the smiling dad looks lovingly at his son.

This is the couple’s second child together. Their first, Khalif Lawrence, died on December 3, 2022, following a three-year battle with cancer. He was nine years old.

Fans and well-wishers of the 4th Genna head honcho have been following the couple’s journey, including when they first announced they were expecting their second child in August. At the time, Aidonia called his wife on stage and shared the news.

Related Article

The couple then revealed the gender of their child in September, and in early December, the deejay said he would be taking a break from music to focus on family, including the birth of his child.

Then came his announcement at Yush in December.

Congratulations to the couple!