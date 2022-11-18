Dancehall Star Teejay Named Ambassador For Youths for Excellence

Dancehall artiste Teejay is volunteering his time and efforts to a private non-profit organization as an ambassador that will work with inner-city youth.

On Friday, the non-profit shared news about the collaboration noting that Teejay’s life experiences and his impact as an artist will come together to be a powerful tool to help young people.

Teejay, whose real name is Timoy Jones, hails from Glendevon, Montego Bay, and burst onto the entertainment scene in 2017 with his song “Uptop Boss.” Over the years, he has carved out his own space in dancehall with songs like “Owna Lane,” “Rags to Riches,” and other tracks.

His music which has remained positive and uplifting, has now opened a new door for volunteerism and philanthropy.

According to Caribbean charity and non-profit, Youths For Excellence, the artist was chosen because of his appeal to young people and his ability to effect change.

Teejay noted in a YFE release, “Love fi see seh a di youth dem weh a run suppm like dis. Me glad seh mi can give back inna one way weh mek sense. God bring me this far, a nuff me go through. Mi a grow and improve every single day. Me want di youth dem fi catch mi positive message,” Teejay said.

Youths for Excellence is led by 24-year-old Jénine Shepherd. The organization works with inner-city youth sitting their exit examinations in grades four to six, and while headquartered in Jamaica, it has chapters in Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the USA where it serves underprivileged children and their families.

Shepherd, who received the Prime Minister’s Youth Award for Excellence in 2018, also noted that Teejay’s appointment as ambassador is timely for the work being done with the organization.

“He has a firm hold on our target demographic which is youth. He has the power to really positively influence an entire generation of young people and bring attention to our efforts across the Caribbean region as we work to eradicate educational inequities.”