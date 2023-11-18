Dancehall Top Songs November 2023: Masicka, Popcaan, Valiant, 450, Mavado, Vybz Kartel & More

As we inch closer to the end of 2023, Reggae and Dancehall artists continue to flood the airwaves with new music leading up to the Christmas festive season.

Outside of the summer, the Christmas holiday is usually a peak season for dancehall as promoters try to upstage each other with who can host the biggest, grandest party. Dancehall artists are no different as they flood the market with new music in hopes of dominating the season and setting the tone for the new year.

Some of the names with hot new songs out this month, November 2023, are Masicka, Popcaan, Valiant, Mavado, Vybz Kartel, Jahshii, Chronic Law, 450, Pablo YG, Rygin King, Protoje, Vershon, and more.

This year has been a big year for both veterans and newcomers in dancehall. We saw legends like Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Baby Cham, Sean Paul, and Shaggy dropping big songs and projects, with The Doc even picking up a Grammy nomination for his album, SIMMA.

Check out some of the hottest new songs in the space this month to add to your playlist.

1. Popcaan and Anju Blaxx – “4WUD”

Popcaan linked up with his longtime friend and collaborator Anju Blaxx on the new song “4WUD.” The song, which was released on Friday (November 17), was produced by BlackState and Unruly Entertainment. The track also samples Vybz Kartel’s “Dancehall Hero.”

Popcaan sings, “Them think bout Poppy more than them woman/ Yo no see the p***y them a parasite them leech.” The Unruly Boss made some slight adjustments to his former mentor’s bars for the track, and it flows seamlessly over a catchy beat.

2. Jahshii – “Top Dawg”

Jahshii teams with producers YGR and OVM Top Dawg for his new single “Top Dawg.” The Grants Pen deejay debuted the song on Friday with an accompanying visual directed by Darkmoon. The clip saw Jahshii wearing all white while showcasing his wealth with some high-end whips like Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Range Rover.

“Top Dawg weh me say top dawg / We lock foreign and we lock yaad / Shub out the spaceship pon the asphalt,” the artist sings.

3. Chronic Law – “The Life”

Chronic Law has been one of the most consistent dancehall artists in the game over the past few years. The St. Thomas native showcases his lyrical prowess in the new song “The Life,” produced by Eastern Entertainment Promotion. Chronic Law sends a positive message to the youths in the street to stop committing crimes against ordinary citizens.

“Me teach the killa them fi wise up and still fully corrupt / If yo ago love the road no bother love the liquor cup,” Law boss sings.

4. Chronic Law – “Change”

It has been a busy month for Chronic Law, with three songs released so far this month. Another track from the Law Boss that has been gaining traction is “Change,” a song produced by Bossy Record Production. The artist also dropped off an accompanying music video with clips of himself and his crew performing at various events across the island.

5. Valiant – “Dweet”

Valiant shout-out his fans across the island while showcasing life overseas during his first official trip to the United States, including shopping at high-end stores like Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, and Gucci. “Dweet” is a production by Valiant’s own label, Diplomats Records, in collaboration with Young General Records.

“We a make millions and millions and millions a US / House and the acres a that have them upset / Use to bounce check now mi own me own jet / Writing these checks now me gone corporate,” Valiant sings.

6. Pablo YG – “Stay Far”

New deejay Pablo YG links up with young producer DJ Mac on the gritty new track “Stay Far.” The video saw YG in the streets gifting cash to some young fans ahead of the Christmas holiday. However, he used the song to send a message to his opps that he is not one to play with.

“Ever steady wid the draco / And me want unnu play tough / And me know them a Cane mi no Abel,” he spits.

7. Rygin King – “Sauna”

Rygin King continues to show resilience in music despite his life-altering injury from an attack on his life a few years ago. The dancehall artist, who now resides in Florida, continues to drop new music and manages to stay relevant in an increasingly competitive Jamaican music space. His new song, “Sauna,” was produced by his own label, Rygin Trap Records and Hapilos Records.

8. Masicka – “Limelight”

Masicka is in new music mode, and the first of a series of songs to come is “Limelight.” The Genahsyde deejay dropped the track with a music video in which he stars in. The cut was directed by AKA. Ruppi while the song was released under Def Jam and his own label, 1Syde Records.

“Pull up pull up pay coupe mi gal dem stay cute me a them main shoot / And if me come in her belly what a great yute / Me style them out a this world grab a space suit,” Masicka deejays.

9. Masicka – “Bed a Rock!”

Masicka continues his ascension to the top of the dancehall with a fresh new round of new music. After dropping off “Limelight” earlier this month, the Portmore deejay returns with “Bed A Rock!” as he prepares to release his upcoming album. The song was produced by TJ Records, while the music video was directed by AKA. Ruppi.

10. Vybz Kartel – “Losing Control”

Despite his decade-long incarceration, Vybz Kartel remains one of the most active artists in dancehall, with new music almost weekly. Some dancehall fans argued that he has nothing else to do than to record music, but let’s not forget that he has previously denied allegations he’s recording music in prison. Nevertheless, new music keeps coming, and his new song “Losing Control” has a sweet vibe to it. Be sure to add it to your November playlist.

11. Mavado – “Please”

One of the most distinctive and recognizable voices in dancehall is Mavado. The Gullyside singjay now resides in Florida but is present on the airwaves in Jamaica like he never left. His new song “Please” is already a hit among his female fans, with the singer delivering some explicit lyrics over a catchy modern dancehall beat.

<iframe title="Mavado – Please