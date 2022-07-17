Dane Dawkins boots home four winners to circle champion Anthony Thomas | Loop Jamaica

Challenger Dane Dawkins on Sunday raced three winners clear of champion jockey Anthony Thomas by logging four wins at Caymanas Park on Sunday, including 7-1 upsetter PELICULA in the Terremoto Trophy feature event at 10 furlongs for three-year-olds, restricted to imported maidens and non-winners of two races.

Dawkins, who started the afternoon trailing three-time champion Thomas by one win in the hunt of his first title, moved to 55 winners, three clear of his rival, reigning three-time champion, Anthony Thomas.

After opening the nine-race card with OKAHUMPA, a 2-5 favourite at three and a half furlongs, Dawkins booted home JAXSON in the fifth at odds of 5-1, before closing the late double with PELICULA and 5-2 shot HOT ICE.

Fitted with blinkers for the first, PELICULA, who finished fifth with Dawkins at seven furlongs in her previous race, responded to the change of equipment by attacking stablemate RAINSVILLE, who had taken over from RORAIMA.

PELICULA took over from RAINSVILLE a furlong and a half out and raced clear to finish two lengths ahead of United States-bred LION OF EKATI, completing the distance in 2:13.2.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes combined with jockey Tevin Foster for two winners, 1-9 favourite NOBLE IMPULSE in the second event, and EL CID at 2-1 in the fourth.

Racing continues at the weekend with a Saturday meet.