D’Angel kicks off Star Time segment of Sting 2023 Loop Jamaica

In her usual charismatic way, D’Angel pumped up the volume to start the Star Time portion of the 2023 Sting offering at JamWorld in Portmore, St Catherine.

D’Angel, as is always the case, wooed her audience with lively renditions of her more popular songs, as well as her on stage outfit.

In fact, the entertainer was sure to point out that she locked the two icons in dancehall, namely Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, and wasn’t shy about how she did it.

“Talk di things dem,” patrons could be heard saying amid her set.

D’Angel told the crowd that she is in a league of her own, and the receptive audience at the 40th staging of Sting appeared to agree.

