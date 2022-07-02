DANGER AT THE BUS STOPS: Do you know how your children are travelling? | Loop Jamaica

Some bus operators seeking to earn are placing the lives of several passengers especially students at risk during their daily trips at various bus stations across the Corporate Area, a Loop News probe has found.

One such case was highlighted on Friday in the downtown Kingston area when our video cameras captured transport operators packing a bus to the point where students were left hanging from the steps of the vehicle.

The act is nothing new but according to police it is a practice that is getting out of hand.

Minutes after driving off the operator was however stopped by a team of alert officers and served with several traffic violation tickets.

Police said the widespread practice is something that authorities are working to clamp down on.

After the bus was stopped officers were also seen searching the bags of several students for any possible weapons.

Search such as those on Friday comes just weeks after a 15-year-old schoolgirl was detained by police after a firearm was found in her school bag during a routine spot check in Kingston.

Reports are that the teenager, who attends Camperdown High School, was detained after the driver of a Toyota Wish motor car was stopped.

Two other people were aboard the vehicle, including the schoolgirl.

A search was carried out, and the firearm, a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition, was found.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody, while another man who was traveling with them fled.

And in another article one female revealed that the practice of criminals targeting students and giving them weapons to carry in their bags as a way to evade police was very popular.