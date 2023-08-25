Danielle Rowe’s murder suspect positively identified on parade – cops Loop Jamaica

Danielle Rowe’s murder suspect positively identified on parade – cops Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Danielle Rowe's murder suspect positively identified on parade – cops

Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Fitz Bailey Speaks About Danielle Rowe Murder Probe

The police are reporting that the woman who was recently taken into custody as a suspect relative to the murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe of Portmore, St Catherine, has been positively identified on a parade.

Deputy Commissioner Fitz Bailey, who is in charge of the crime and security portfolio, told a press conference on Friday that Kayodi Satchell, a 30-year-old dental assistant, was positively identified as the woman who abducted Danielle from her school in Portmore before the child’s throat was slashed in the Corporate Area the same day, resulting in her death some time after.

Bailey outline background details of the case which has been under intense and relentless probe by a team of detectives, whom he commended for the latest development.

He said Satchell is to be formally interviewed by the investigators before charges are laid against her.

Interestingly, Bailey also revealed that the suspect was an intimate partner of the now deceased child’s father, who is a serving police officer.

