Danielle Williams follows world titles with Zurich DL victory Loop Jamaica

Jamaican sprint hurdler Danielle Williams secured another triumph after winning a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 24.

She continued her success by beating a strong women’s 100m hurdles field at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich on Thursday to show her World Championships win was no fluke.

Williams maintained her lead throughout, crossing the finish line with a time of 12.54 seconds. This achievement came just one week after her unexpected victory from the inside lane in the 100m hurdles final in Budapest, eight years after she last claimed world victory in Beijing in 2015.

Alaysha Johnson of the United States secured second place with a time of 12.58 seconds, followed by her compatriot Kendra Harrison in third place with a time of 12.59 seconds. Megan Tapper, another Jamaican contender in the competition, achieved fifth place with a finishing time of 12.64 seconds.

Jamaican duo Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time Olympic 100m gold medallist, both ran 11.00 for second and third place, respectively, in the women’s 100m.

American Sha’Carri Richardson, the world 100m champion, easily won in 10.88 seconds, to earn her third Diamond League win at the distance this year.

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts finished second in the women’s triple jump with an effort of 14.78m.

Triple jump great Yulimar Rojas, who looked strangely vulnerable for much of the World Championships final in Budapest last week, before claiming her fourth consecutive title at the last gasp, easily won in Zurich.

An opening-round leap of 15.00m gave her the lead immediately, and the breathing room she did not have in the World Championships final. A second-round leap in the 15.50m range was deemed a foul, but her fourth-round effort of 15.15m stretched her advantage over Ricketts and Cuba’s Liadagmis Povea, who finished third with 14.73m.

Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke, who was fourth in the men’s 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships, did not finish the race in Zurich.

Triple world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of world silver medallist Kyron McMaster, whose aggressive opening 200m put the Norwegian master off his game.

McMaster made up the stagger on Warholm in half a lap, forcing the favourite to chase him as they rounded into the home straight. Warholm fought back and they were even at the final hurdle but McMaster held on for a narrow but well-deserved victory in 47.27, just 0.03 ahead of Warholm (47.30). The 2022 world champion Alison Dos Santos finished third in 47.62.