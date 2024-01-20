Danielle Williams shares words of wisdom with Queen’s School students Loop Jamaica

In an address to students at The Queen’s School, two-time world 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams, an alumna of the school, emphasised the importance of taking education seriously.

Speaking during a devotion session on Friday, Williams encouraged students to recognise the value of education as a key that can open many doors. She advised them to trust in God, acknowledging the gifts provided and expressing confidence that opportunities would arise to use them.

Williams urged the students to glorify God in all their pursuits, emphasising kindness towards others and a commitment to doing the right thing.

During her address, Williams also urged the students to enjoy their time at The Queen’s School, form genuine friendships, believe in themselves, and set high standards for their lives. She reminded them that excellence does not tolerate mediocrity, encouraging them to strive for excellence in all their endeavors.

Acknowledging the challenges students may face, Williams shared words of resilience. She noted that people might underestimate and doubt them, attempting to dictate what they can or cannot achieve. However, Williams reassured the students that no one can impede God’s anointing and what is meant for them will always be within reach.

Williams, who secured the women’s 100m hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary last summer, is set to be honoured by her alma mater at the 22nd staging of the Queen’s/Grace Jackson Meet on January 27 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Watch the video, edited by Llewelyn Wynter, to capture Danielle Williams’ address to the students at The Queen’s School.