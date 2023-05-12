Daren Sammy appointed West Indies white-ball coach Loop Jamaica

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Friday that they have divided the responsibilities of the men’s national coach position between Andre Coley of Jamaica and Daren Sammy of St Lucia.

Coley will take the test side, and rid himself of the interim coach tag he’s worn since December.

Sammy, 39, has the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 teams.

“The introduction of separate coaches signals the start of a new approach for the West Indies men’s teams, and we know it will enable greater focus on player communication, team planning and preparation to the benefit of our players and West Indies cricket,” CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said in a statement.

Splitting the coaching role was recommended to help improve team preparation following an independent review of West Indies crashing out in the first round of the T20 World Cup last year in Australia.

Andre Coley. (PHOTO: File).

Coley, who led the CWI Academy, replaced Phil Simmons and led the team to Zimbabwe and South Africa in February and March, winning two of four series and drawing another.

Sammy captained West Indies in all three formats, and led the team to T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016. Since he retired, he’s coached franchises in the Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

“I believe I will bring the same approach as I had as a player: The passion, the desire for success, and my undying love for West Indies cricket,” Sammy said. “When I look around there is an abundance of talent, and what I saw in South Africa in the white-ball matches under new captains Shai Hope and Rovman Powell and the leadership provided by Andre Coley, there is great belief that we can do well.”

Coley, 48, shared his gratitude for the appointment, saying, “I am honored to be appointed West Indies men’s head coach of the red-ball team after serving in the interim role on the Zimbabwe and South Africa tours. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead, as well as the opportunities as we sharpen our focus on moving up the Test rankings and qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June 2025.”

Sammy has the first assignment, three ODIS against the United Arab Emirates in June.

The West Indies have yet to qualify for the Cricket World Cup in India in October.