Darwin Nunez an injury doubt for Liverpool’s match at Arsenal Loop Jamaica

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has a foot problem that could keep him out of Sunday’s big game at Arsenal, with the home team looking to gain ground on the Premier League leader.

Nunez left Anfield in a walking boot after being stepped on early in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea in midweek, manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday.

“I don’t know if Darwin is available or not,” Klopp said. “Nothing broke, X-ray clear, but swollen. We have to see if he can get this foot can get back in a (playing) boot or not because we all know that takes time.”

The 24-year-old Uruguay international is a dynamic player who creates problems for defenses, yet he’s also gained prominence for his misses. He set a record by hitting the woodwork four times Wednesday and that included a penalty miss.

Still, Nunez crossed for Luis Diaz to score later in the game.

“I don’t judge Darwin because of the crossbar moments, I judge him for the assist he has for (Diaz) because it was late in the game and super decisive for us,” Klopp said. “That’s outstanding footballing-wise, not being bothered about your own bad luck or whatever. I’m more than happy with him.”

Nunez has scored 11 goals in 34 total appearances this season with Liverpool chasing four titles — the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and English League Cup.

Klopp’s team leads both second-place Manchester City and third-place Arsenal by five points. Defending champion City has a game in hand.