Daryl Vaz declares Portland ‘Vaz land’

Portland is Vaz land.

That’s the declaration from the longserving Member of Parliament (MP) for Portland Western, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Daryl Vaz.

He made the declaration on Sunday as he addressed the JLP’s annual conference at the National Arena in St Andrew.

Of note is that Vaz, who is referred to as ‘Mr Portland’, has been joined by his wife in the House of Representatives; she is the MP for the adjoining constituency of Portland Eastern.

With the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) naming prominent attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan to contest the East Portland seat in the next general elections, there has been talk that he may be able to oust Mrs Vaz. However, Daryl Vaz has suggested that the thought is an exercise in futility.

“I hear all kind of rumours and other things about Portland, that dem ago bruk di Vaz. The only Vaz that I see bruk inna politics is not Annmarie Vaz, and is not Daryl Vaz, is Dwayne Vaz inna 2020 when wi give him a backsiding,” Daryl Vaz remarked.

The PNP's Dwayne Vaz lost the Central Westmoreland seat to the JLP’s George Wright when the JLP won the 2020 general elections by a landslide margin of 49-14 seats.

According to Daryl Vaz, “I have one thing to say to conference and to Jamaica, and to my prime minister and colleagues. Dem talk about ‘Vazism’ and what ‘Vazism’ means. (It means) Portland is Vaz land, argument done!”

Throughout his speech, Vaz consistently accused the PNP of bad mind, while highlighting the achievements of the JLP since it formed the Government in 2016. He argued that the record of the Holness Administration is reason enough for the party to be given a third term in office.

Vaz also stated that the JLP boasts a better Cabinet than the PNP could put together, and a better slate of current MPs and candidates for the upcoming elections.