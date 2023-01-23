Data not supporting idea of cop-owned PPVs escaping prosecution – JCF Loop Jamaica

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, has scoffed at suggestions that drivers of public passenger vehicles (PPVs) which are owned by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) often escape prosecution.

In fact, Anderson said such statements are not supported by information that the police have seen through their statistics.

“It’s a discussion we hear come up from time to time,” said the top cop during the JCF’s new radio programme on Thursday.

“The truth is that in issuing 720,000 tickets (last year), a number of the same buses and taxis yuh talking about – the people who drive them – have multiple tickets, hundreds of tickets, and this is something that has come up before,” he continued.

“When the police officer has issued that ticket, if it is not paid, it goes through another process, and then we will require a warrant to go and do something about it after that.

“So, this is something that is being worked out, especially with this e-ticket system.

“… But the idea that we’re not ticketing them (PPVs) because they somehow belong to police officers, the data doesn’t support that,” declared Anderson.

The discussion has raised its head once more as the Government gets ready to enforce the new Road Traffic Act and roll out the new end-to-end digitised ticketing system on February 1.

Motorists, in particular bus and taxi operators, have been clamouring for more time to pay outstanding traffic tickets before the implementation of the Act and system, though the Government has given an extension for those operators to pay what they owe through the courts.

The new Road Traffic Act was initially to be in place last December.

Earlier on Thursday, Anderson lauded the JCF’s acquisition of 750 hand-held electronic machines, which he said will boost the force’s traffic ticketing system.

In addressing the ceremony at the Office of the Commissioner, Anderson said “this whole business of electronic ticketing is the way forward for the JCF”.

He, however, insisted that it is not a tool to boost revenue, but rather to ensure law and order on the nation’s roadways.

“We are not in search of revenue through ticketing. We are in search of better public order and better traffic management,” Anderson insisted.

In relation to the issuance of traffic tickets, Anderson said: “Last year we issued 720,000 tickets.

“That was up from 500,000 year-on-year. Before today (Thursday), we started testing 70 of the new devices.

“Those 70 devices accounted for 70,000 tickets. We now have 750 (devices),” Anderson said.

“The math is quite interesting, but the message is that we have laws and rules and you need to abide by them.

“I expect we may see increases in the number of tickets until we see a decrease. The decrease will come about when people start abiding to rules,” stated the top cop.