Daughter of Philippine President Duterte to run for vice president

Duterte-Carpio, 43, who replaced her father as mayor of Davao City and belongs to a different political party, had previously given mixed messages about running, despite opinion polls this year ranking her as the number one presidential prospect.

She will run in May 9, 2022 elections under the coalition party of Partido Federal and Lakas-CMD, alongside Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the party’s pick for President.

Earlier this week, Duterte-Carpio withdrew her candidacy for reelection as Davao mayor and resigned from her Davao-based party, Hugpong Ng Pagbabago.

The Philippines goes to the polls next year to decide positions from the President down to governors, mayors and local officials. The country elects its vice president separately from the President.

