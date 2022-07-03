Davian Bryan remanded on separate rape, wounding cases in Portland | Loop Jamaica

Davian Bryan, the 32-year-old man who is charged with abducting and raping a Portland woman while he was on the run for allegedly abducting two girls in Bath, St Thomas last year, was remanded in police custody when he appeared in the Portland Parish Court on Friday.

Bryan was charged with rape, forcible abduction and grievous sexual assault relative to an incident in Portland on March 10.

He was also charged with wounding with intent in relation to another incident that occurred in Portland on March 9, sources disclosed.

It is alleged that Bryan grabbed another woman and pulled her into a gully in Durham, Portland, but he soon fled the location.

The female complainant received several facial injuries as a result of the encounter, and was hospitalised. However, she was not sexually assaulted.

Bryan has retained legal representation in relation to both matters, and was remanded in custody until July 19 and July 26, when the cases are again to be mentioned.

In relation to the sexual assault of the other woman, allegations are that Bryan abducted her as she walked along a roadway in the parish, then dragged her into bushes and raped her.

After months on the run, he was apprehended in Durham, Portland on March 23 as the police stepped up their search for him in connection with the two girls from Bath, St Thomas, who were aged nine and 14 years.

The Portland native was subsequently charged with three counts of forcible abduction, five counts of rape, two counts of grievous sexual assault, and unlawful wounding, by the St Thomas police.

He is to appear in the St Thomas Parish Court on July 22. He was also remanded in custody there.

It is alleged that Bryan abducted the two girls days apart. The second girl was abducted while the police and volunteers, including hundreds of residents, were searching for the nine-year-old.

The outrage generated by the two incidents led to a near five-month-long search for Bryan, mainly in the bushes between sections of Portland and St Thomas.

At the time of the alleged incidents with the two children, Bryan had absconded bail in relation to charges of rape and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the rape of a woman in his home community of Norwich in Portland on July 10, 2020.