David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Football Classic returns on August 12 Loop Jamaica

The 13th edition of the David “Wagga” Hunt Football Classic is set to take place on Saturday, commencing at 2:00 pm. The event will feature an exhilarating triple-header at the Mona Bowl, UWI.

The spotlight game of the afternoon, contending for the David “Wagga” Hunt trophy, will be the eagerly anticipated annual showdown between the Manning Cup teams of Kingston College (KC) and Calabar High. Preceding this main event will be the perennially competitive masters’ and KSAFA league matchups.

The opening fixture will see Shortwood United FC facing off against the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) in a highly anticipated encounter, followed by the masters’ clash featuring Pelicans FC against the Kingston Commissioners.

The most valuable player (MVP) of the Manning Cup match will be awarded the Paulette C. Rhoden trophy. This esteemed trophy pays tribute to the late Paulette C. Rhoden, a former patron of the event. This year’s event patron is Ambassador Stewart Stephenson, who is a past-president of KSAFA.

A special tribute will be incorporated into the proceedings to honor the recent passing of Bancroft Gordon in Jamaica. Gordon, a former player in the Manning Cup for Excelsior High, achieved national recognition and later earned a scholarship to Howard University, where he excelled academically and athletically. An accomplished lawyer with a Harvard education, Gordon was renowned for his humanitarian efforts and mentoring. A plaque commemorating his legacy will be presented to Shortwood United FC, the team for which he prominently played. His family will also receive a plaque from the foundation, honouring his exemplary life.

The football classic serves as a commemorative event and fundraiser organised by the David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Foundation, which bestows scholarships upon deserving students from KC and Calabar.

Established in 2009, the Classic pays tribute to the memory of David ‘Wagga’ Hunt, an alumnus of Kingston College. Hunt, a celebrated football coach, is credited with revitalising the sport at Calabar High School, leading them to their first Manning Cup championship in 28 years in 2005, along with clinching the coveted Olivier Shield title that same year.

The Classic has fostered a positive relationship between the two rival schools, promoting friendly competition and a culture of mutual respect. Hunt’s philosophy regarding the KC-Calabar rivalry emphasised being rivals without becoming adversaries.

His influence extended beyond football, encompassing various sports, including track and field. He notably pioneered the Champs Preview Magazine, an annual publication often referred to as the “local bible,” chronicling the achievements of athletes participating in the ISSA Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships.

Christopher Hunt, David’s younger brother and co-chair of the Washington, DC-based foundation, expressed pride in the accomplishments and progress achieved by the DWH Scholarship Foundation over the past 15 years.

“This coming school year, 2023-2024 will mark the 15th year of the DWH Scholarship Foundation and I am extremely pleased with our accomplishments and progress we have made since inception,” said Christopher. “Selfishly, I would want my brother to be alive, however, I am truly proud of his legacy and the positive impact of his life on our scholarship recipients.”

He revealed an increase in the annual disbursement per scholarship recipient from $100,000 to $150,000, along with a grant of $500,000 allocated to each school for a project of their choice.

Arnold McDonald, co-chair based in Jamaica, and chair of the Organising Committee of the Wagga Hunt Football Classic, conveyed gratitude to steadfast supporters throughout the years. He expressed delight in being able to present the full event after a three-year impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable corporate contributors to the foundation include VM Group, Supreme Ventures Limited, Proven Wealth, the Gibson McCook Relay, and overseas sponsors such as GraceKennedy Foods (USA), Steuart Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, and Spencer Financial.

The public is being invited to come out for an afternoon of fun and camaraderie. Contribution is $1,000 for adults and $500 for students with ID.