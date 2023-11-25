Davis scores season-high 32 points in Lakers’ victory over Cavaliers Loop Jamaica

CLEVELAND (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 23 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and grabbed 13 rebounds, LeBron James had 22 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-115 in the NBA on Saturday night.

James added six rebounds, six assists and two steals in beating Cleveland for the 18th time in 21 career games. The 39-year-old attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in nearby Akron and spent 11 seasons with the Cavaliers, leading them to the 2016 title.

Austin Reeves had 15 points and 10 assists, Christian Wood scored 13 points and Max Christie had 12 for the Lakers.

Donovan Mitchell, who missed the previous four games with a right hamstring strain, went 4 of 18 from the field and had 22 points and six assists for Cleveland. Jarrett Allen added 21 points and 14 rebounds.

76ERS 127, THUNDER 123

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid just missed Philadelphia 76ers’ first triple-double of the season with 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and the 76ers ended Oklahoma City Thunder’s winning streak at six.

Embiid made six free throws in the final 9.8 seconds. The 76ers had a nine-point lead with 49 seconds left shrink to two after Chet Holmgren’s basket with 2.5 seconds to go.

Tyrese Maxey added 28 points and eight rebounds, and Tobias Harris scored 16 points for the 76ers, who moved to 11-5, the same as the Thunder. Philadelphia had a big advantage at the free throw line, making 37 of 45 to 21 of 26 for Oklahoma City.

Holmgren led Oklahoma City with 33 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31.

NETS 112, BULLS 97

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 24 points, Cam Johnson added 19 points and 10 rebounds and Brooklyn Net routed short-handed Miami Heat to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brooklyn got double-figure scoring from their five starters, with Dorian Finney-Smith scoring 16 points, Nic Claxton chipping in 13 and Spencer Dinwiddie finishing with 14 points and 11 assists.

Caleb Martin scored 22 points for Miami. The Heat rested Jimmy Butler and Bam Abedayo, a night after blowing a 21-point lead and losing to New York at Madison Square Garden.

HAWKS 136, WIZARDS 108

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 10 assists and Atlanta Hawks handed Washington Wizards their ninth consecutive loss.

Atlanta had lost three of four entering this game, but the Hawks had no trouble with the rebuilding Wizards. They went on a 10-2 run to take a 70-58 halftime lead and were up by 29 after three quarters.

Washington (2-14) fell into a tie with Detroit for the NBA’s worst record. The Pistons host the Wizards on Monday night.