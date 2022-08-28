Dawkins notches two-timer to move clearer ahead of Thomas Loop Jamaica

Title-chasing jockey Dane Dawkins on Sunday moved seven winners clear of three-time defending champion Anthony Thomas after landing a two-timer on the 10-race card at Caymanas Park.

Among Dawkins’ two-timer was Richard Azan’s POWER RANKING in the six-and-a-half furlong O & S Tack Room Trophy event for non-winners of four races, the second of back-to-back winners for the veteran trainer.

POWER RANKING easily attacked AWESOME RICH and BUZZ CITY LIGHT a half-mile out after 7-5 favourite YELLOWSTONE’S scrappy start from post-position one.

A 3-2 winner, POWER RANKING clocked 1:21.0, turning the tables on YELLOWSTONE, who had beaten him into fourth when finishing second to EMPEROR OF THE CATS on July 9 at five and a half furlongs.

Meanwhile, ARTESIA upstaged even-money favourite THE GOOD WITCH, who had to be taken in hand by Dick Cardenas after suffering traffic problems in the seven-furlong restricted overnight allowance event.

THE GOOD WITCH fell back to 11th in the 16-horse field while Omar Walker made his move with 9-2 chance ARTESIA down the backstretch to run past RAW LIQUID early in the straight, posting a quick 1:26.1 for the trip.

Dawkins had earlier opened the card with ONE LIKE IT, beating three-year-old maidens at five furlongs round.

Thomas’ lone winner was 4-5 favourite CHRISANLI at five and a half furlongs in a $250,000 claiming event.

Racing continues on Saturday.