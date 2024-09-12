Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final on Friday

Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final on Friday
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final on Friday

Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

Wayne Pinnock of Jamaica, silver medalist in the men’s long jump at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, reacts during the medal ceremony in Paris, France, August 7, 2024. Pinnock is one of 10 Jamaicans set to compete for Wanda Diamond League titles on the opening day of the series final in Brussels on Friday. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

After 14 meetings between April and September, athletes will compete for Wanda Diamond League titles when the series final takes place in Brussels on Friday and Saturday.

The first 16 of the 32 Diamond disciplines will be contested on the first day of action at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme, while the rest will take place on Saturday in the Belgian capital.

Ten Jamaicans will be in action on Friday’s opening day with the main programme scheduled to kick off at 12:11 pm Jamaica time with the women’s discus.

Below is day one schedule for Jamaican athletes (the schedule is in Jamaica time)

Men’s long jump – 12:17 pmTajay GayleCarey McLeodWayne Pinnock

Women’s shot put – 12:43 pmDaniel Thomas-Dodd

Men’s 100m – 1:17 pmRohan WatsonAckeem Blake

Men’s discus – 1:35 pmFedrick Dacres

Women’s triple jump – 1:52 pmAckelia SmithShanieka Ricketts

Women’s 800m – 2:40 pmNatoya Goule-Toppin

