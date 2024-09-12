Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final on Friday

After 14 meetings between April and September, athletes will compete for Wanda Diamond League titles when the series final takes place in Brussels on Friday and Saturday.

The first 16 of the 32 Diamond disciplines will be contested on the first day of action at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme, while the rest will take place on Saturday in the Belgian capital.

Ten Jamaicans will be in action on Friday’s opening day with the main programme scheduled to kick off at 12:11 pm Jamaica time with the women’s discus.

Below is day one schedule for Jamaican athletes (the schedule is in Jamaica time)

Men’s long jump – 12:17 pmTajay GayleCarey McLeodWayne Pinnock

Women’s shot put – 12:43 pmDaniel Thomas-Dodd

Men’s 100m – 1:17 pmRohan WatsonAckeem Blake

Men’s discus – 1:35 pmFedrick Dacres

Women’s triple jump – 1:52 pmAckelia SmithShanieka Ricketts

Women’s 800m – 2:40 pmNatoya Goule-Toppin