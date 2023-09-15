Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final Loop Jamaica

Two days, 32 finals and the world’s best athletes ready to fight for titles as the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, hosts the Wanda Diamond League Final this weekend.

World and defending Diamond League champions head to Hayward Field looking to end their seasons on a high, but the athletes who missed out on top honours in Budapest will be out for revenge.

Ten Jamaicans will be in action on Saturday’s opening, which begins at 12:50 pm Jamaica time with the women’s javelin and the main programme will kick off at 2:04 pm Jamaica time with the men’s 400m hurdles.

Below is day one schedule for Jamaican athletes (the schedule is in Jamaica time)

Men’s 400m – 2:16 pmRusheen McDonald

Women’s triple jump – 2:49 pmKimberly WilliamsShanieka Ricketts

Men’s 100m – 3:07 pmYohan BlakeAckeem BlakeKishane Thompson

Women’s shot put – 3:11 pmDanniel Thomas-Dodd

Women’s 100m – 3:40 pmElaine Thompson-HerahShericka JacksonNatasha Morrison