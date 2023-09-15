Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Reduction in client complaints at several health facilities- MOHW

Dengue alert: Three reported deaths still under investigation

Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final

MLSS to send back farm workers who were sent home from Canada

Suspected St Ann serial killer now in custody

Westmoreland Municipal Corporation political chess game continues

Sara Misir to compete in GT Cup Championships in the UK this weekend

Everton to be bought by American investment firm 777 Partners

Erik ten Hag unsure if Jadon Sancho will play again for Man United

Island Style Child is back for its fifth staging

Saturday Sep 16

30?C

10 Jamaican athletes, among them Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, are set to compete on Saturday’s opening day

Loop Sports

9 hrs ago

Elaine Thompson-Herah (left) and Shericka Jackson will be among 10 Jamaicans who will compete on Saturday’s opening day of the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two days, 32 finals and the world’s best athletes ready to fight for titles as the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, hosts the Wanda Diamond League Final this weekend.

World and defending Diamond League champions head to Hayward Field looking to end their seasons on a high, but the athletes who missed out on top honours in Budapest will be out for revenge.

Ten Jamaicans will be in action on Saturday’s opening, which begins at 12:50 pm Jamaica time with the women’s javelin and the main programme will kick off at 2:04 pm Jamaica time with the men’s 400m hurdles.

Below is day one schedule for Jamaican athletes (the schedule is in Jamaica time)

Men’s 400m – 2:16 pmRusheen McDonald

Women’s triple jump – 2:49 pmKimberly WilliamsShanieka Ricketts

Men’s 100m – 3:07 pmYohan BlakeAckeem BlakeKishane Thompson

Women’s shot put – 3:11 pmDanniel Thomas-Dodd

Women’s 100m – 3:40 pmElaine Thompson-HerahShericka JacksonNatasha Morrison

Related Articles

Sport

September 15, 2023 06:15 PM

Sport

September 8, 2023 07:43 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Reduction in client complaints at several health facilities- MOHW

Jamaica News

Dengue alert: Three reported deaths still under investigation

Sport

Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final

More From

Sport

See also

Jackson leads 18 Jamaicans into Diamond League Final in Oregon

After 13 meetings from May to September, the final fields are now set as the Wanda Diamond League gets ready to crown its 2023 champions at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday and Su

Sport

Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final

10 Jamaican athletes, among them Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, are set to compete on Saturday’s opening day

Sport

Sara Misir to compete in GT Cup Championships in the UK this weekend

Jamaican Formula woman driver Sara Misir will be in action this weekend in the United Kingdom.
Misir and teammate Alana Carter will take to the grid on Saturday and Sunday at the Donnington Race Tr

Lifestyle

Wayne Marshall ‘cuts’ into J’can barbershop culture with new talk show

The Cut host Wayne Marshall holding court with Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton and dancehall artist Ding Dong during the first episode of show on CVM TV.
The typical Jamaican

Jamaica News

Chef gunned down in Westmoreland

Second deadly attack in the parish in 24 hours

Jamaica News

MLSS to send back farm workers who were sent home from Canada

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) has advised of its decision in relation to the recent premature return of some five Jamaican farm workers from Canada who had complained of poor worki

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols