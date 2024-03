Day 1 World Indoor Championships schedule for Jamaicans – March 1 Loop Jamaica

Below is the opening day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Women’s 400m heatsStacey Ann Williams (Heat 2) – 5:28 amCharokee Young (Heat 4) – 5:44 am

Men’s 400m heatsRusheen McDonald (Heat 2) – 6:00 am

Women’s shot put final – 6:06 amDanniel Thomas-Dodd

Women’s 800m heatsNatoya Goule-Toppin (Heat 1) – 6:30 am

Men’s 60m heatsAckeem Blake (Heat 7) – 8:46 am

Men’s 60m semi-final – 2:45 pm

Men’s shot put final – 3:20 pmRajindra Campbell

Women’s 400m semi-final – 3:50 pm

Men’s 400m semi-final – 4:10 pm

Men’s 6m final – 4:45 pm