Day 2 schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Brussels

World 100m hurdles leader Ackera Nugent will headline a group of nine Jamaicans competing for a Diamond League title and the US$30,000 first prize on the second and final day of the season-ending meet in Brussels on Saturday.

Nugent, a 12.24 performer at her best, will battle Olympic silver medallist Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France and bronze medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

On Friday, the first day of the Diamond League Final at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme, 16 of the 32 events were contested. Two Jamaicans, Ackeem Blake and Tajay Gayle, secured Diamond League trophies and the US$30,000 top prize.

Below is day two schedule for Jamaican athletes (the schedule is in Jamaica time).

Men’s shot put – 12:32 pmRajindra Campbell

Men’s 400m hurdles – 1:04 pmRoshawn ClarkeMalik James-King

Men’s high jump – 1:20 pmRomaine Beckford

Women’s 100m hurdles – 1:46 pmAckera NugentDanielle Williams

Women’s 400m hurdles – 2:52 pmAndrenette KnightJanieve RussellShiann Salmon