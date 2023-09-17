Day 2 schedule for Jamaicans at the Wanda Diamond League Final Loop Jamaica

Two-time world 200m champion Shericka Jackson looks set to defend her half-lap Diamond League title in Eugene on the second and final day of the Prefontaine Classic at the Hayward Field on Sunday.

The Jamaican sprinter is also looking to wrap up two Diamond League titles. She warmed up for the 200m by winning the 100m on Saturday, pipping Cote d’Ivoire’s multiple global medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou by 0.05. Jamaica’s five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah was third in 10.79 and USA’s world 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson was fourth in 10.80.

Jackson has the world 200m record of 21.34 set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988 in her sights and now she has the final opportunity on which to take it in 2023.

Jackson was just 0.07 seconds away from the mark when she blazed to victory in the final of the 200m at last month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, setting the second-fastest time in history (21.41) in the process.

Then on September 8, Jackson achieved the fourth-fastest time ever when she came home in 21.48 to become the Diamond League record holder in Brussels.

The annual Prefontaine Classic, typically held earlier in the year, took on the role of the Diamond League Final this season, with 32 champions set to be crowned over the course of the two-day event, each earning a prize of US$30,000.

Below is day two schedule for Jamaican athletes. (The schedule is in Jamaica time).

Men’s long jump – 1:40 pmTajay Gayle

Women’s 400m hurdles – 3:04 pmJanieve RussellRushell Clayton

Women’s 400m – 3:37 pmCandice McLeod

Men’s 110m hurdles – 3:52 pmHansle Parchment

Women’s 100m hurdles – 4:05 pmDanielle WilliamsMegan Tapper

Women’s 800m – 4:19 pmNatoya Goule-Toppin

Women’s 200m – 4:49 pmShericka Jackson