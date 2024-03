Below is the third and final day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Women’s triple jump final – 5:18 amKimberly Williams

Women’s 60m hurdles heatsMegan Tapper (Heat 6) – 6:00 am

Women’s 4x400m relayJamaica (Heat 2) – 6:50 am

Women’s long jump final – 2:15 pmTissanna Hickling

Women’s 60m hurdles semifinals – 2:40 pm

Women’s 4x400m relay final – 3:30 pm

Women’s 60m hurdles final – 4:00 pm