DBJ, JTDA help businesses go-digital during the pandemic | Loop Jamaica

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) and the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance (JTDA), formerly the Jamaica Computer Society, are assisting businesses with digital transformation so that they may function more effectively during the pandemic and recover from its adverse effects.

This effort, being executed under the DBJ SERVE Jamaica Programme, includes the www.godigitaljm.com website that showcases all the local providers of digital technology goods and services, which may be accessed with financial assistance from the programme. The website was launched on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the UWI Regional Headquarters.

“This is good money coming at you from the Government through DBJ, the Ministry of Finance and private sector participants,” announced Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Aubyn Hill. “We are talking about not only providing the money but innovating.”

He also congratulated the DBJ and all of its partners in the SERVE Jamaica Programme.

“The impact (of the pandemic) has been particularly hard because of the way we do business,” said DBJ Managing Director Milverton Reynolds. “The pandemic has taught us that if existing businesses are to survive and if they are to start new ones, change is crucial.”

Reynolds said the DBJ is now helping businesses to navigate these new waters by offering over $1 billion through a very specific loan and a grant, as well as online access to the technology suppliers, through the JTDA, so that businesses may make informed decisions as they go digital. This offer is only available up to March 2022.

JTDA President Stacey Hines said, “The intention of this platform is really to not only to advance our MSMES but to also enable our tech sector vendors and digital service providers in their ability to attract and retain customers locally and, hopefully, we will be able to widen that to the Caribbean region.”

Hines displayed a video, showing the www.godigitaljm.com website, which is currently in its beta phase.

The website will allow business persons to easily identify their digital needs, choose their preferred suppliers and get advice and training on how to navigate the digital world. “Thanks again to the DBJ for partnering with us on this programme,” said Hines. “We are excited about this first version of the application and look forward to continue building with the DBJ.”

The DBJ Go-Digital Voucher is a grant that pays for software and services received through DBJ approved providers. The grant will pay for 100 per cent of the cost of the service up to $300,000.

Two loans are available under the DBJ SERVE programme, the DBJ MSME Recovery Loan and the DBJ Go-Digital Loan, with the latter being geared towards digital transformation. The DBJ Go-Digital Loan offers up to $800,000 at a two per cent interest rate and can be used to acquire computer hardware, software and digital transformation services through any technology provider. The loan can be accessed through DBJ’s network of approved lenders.

Among the technological needs of businesses during the pandemic are website development, e-commerce, digital payment solutions, office infrastructure support, digital transformation training, videoconferencing tools and business applications such as accounting and payroll systems. Businesses in need of these products and services may find more information on the grants and loans available as well as the participating financial institutions at www.dbjserve.com.

The DBJ is a wholly-owned Government institution that provides development financing, capacity building, public-private partnership and privatisation solutions in keeping with Government policy.