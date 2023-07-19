DBJ to review and update payables financing solution Loop Jamaica

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) is hiring a consultant to review its Reverse Factoring Programme, a financing solution introduced in 2021 to help businesses maintain proper cash flow.

Under the programme, the DBJ, through its list of Approved Financial Institutions, makes early payments to suppliers on behalf of the buyer or the loan applicant in exchange for a discount from the supplier. The financing programme allows suppliers to get payments earlier than the credit terms (e.g. – 30, 60 or 90 days) offered by buyers.

After roughly a two-year run of the loan programme, the DBJ wants to execute a post-implementation evaluation of the product, after which it will review and update the product accordingly.

It has put of a call for a consultant, who will be required to provide an independent and comprehensive analysis of the Reverse Factoring Product and in doing so, determine the effectiveness of the operating model while reassessing the Jamaican supply chain finance market to evaluate the current market opportunity for reverse factoring and supply chain financing products more broadly.

The consultant will also be responsible for identifying areas for improvement and a strategy to inform a possible reactivation of the product.

The assignment is to be conducted over a four-month period.

“The DBJ now invites eligible Consultants (“Individuals “) to indicate their interest in providing consultancy services for the specialized area. Interested Consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services,” it said in the Expression of Interest advert which closed earlier this month.

The DBJ provides loans for Micro, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) with annual revenues of up to $150 million and fewer than 50 employees.

The DBJ provides, to all levels of Jamaican entrepreneurs, a range of services that includes:

? Access to low-cost financing (available through its network of Approved Financial Institutions and Micro Finance Institutions)

? A partial loan guarantee

? Renewable energy solutions

? Technical assistance and capacity development solutions

? Private equity and venture capital support; and

? Opportunities to broaden the entrepreneurship and ownership base of the country via privatisation services and public-private partnership options.