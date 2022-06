A District Constable died as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash on the Orange Bay main road in Portland on Sunday.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Romar Steele otherwise called Shav.

He was assigned to the Portland Police Division.

Preliminary reports are that sometime before 9:00 pm, Steele lost control of a Honda Civic motorcar and collided into a utility pole.

Firefighters were called in to remove him from the mangled car. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.