DCS condemns correctional officer’s murder Loop Jamaica

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has condemned the murder of 38-year-old Correctional Officer Shannon Briscoe, whose body was found in a gully in Seaview Gardens., St Andrew after he went missing.

Commissioner of Corrections, Lieutenant Colonel Gary Rowe, said the DCS family is saddened by the loss of Briscoe.

“This is a gloomy day for the team, especially at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre where CO1 Briscoe was assigned up to the time of his death.

“We are intolerant of this unnecessary and selfish act of crime. We take this matter seriously and will be working with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in whatever way we can for those responsible to be brought to justice.”

Briscoe joined the DCS in 2020 as a member of the 78th Intake of Correctional Officers.

The DCS extended condolences to the deceased correctional officer’s family, friends and colleagues and said the department’s chaplaincy unit will be providing counselling to those who have been affected by the development.

Briscoe, who was from Seaview Gardens, was missing since August 11.

His car was found in Trench Town, Western Kingston on Friday, while his bankcard was found in an ATM in downtown Kingston.

He was last seen at about 5pm on August 11, travelling between Half-Way Tree and Seaview Gardens, both in St Andrew.

According to Egeton Newman, President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Briscoe was moonlighting as a taxi operator at the time of his death.

Newman said Briscoe had an “official” taxi, supposedly meaning a licensed one.

Newman also said 36 taxi operators have been killed nationally since the start of the year.