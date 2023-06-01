DCS confirms missing deputy commissioner’s body found in Manchester Loop Jamaica

DCS confirms missing deputy commissioner’s body found in Manchester Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Reverend Orville Moore

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed the death of Reverend Orville Moore, Acting Deputy Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Probation Aftercare Services, within the agency.

In a release on Thursday, the DCS said:

“It is with deep sadness that we learnt of the unfortunate passing of Reverend Orville Moore – Deputy Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Probation Aftercare Services (Acting).

“The body of Reverend Moore was discovered this afternoon in Spur Tree, Manchester. Preliminary reports indicate that he was found beside the wreckage of his motor vehicle; it appears to be an accident (crash).

“Dr Marc Thomas, Commissioner of Corrections (Acting), says, “It is a very challenging time for all of us at the Department of Correctional Services and the family of Reverend Moore. We send sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Reverend Moore delivered exceptionally, and was professional in the execution of his duties across two decades. Members of the Chaplaincy Unit have been deployed to provide counselling to his family and staff members.”

“Reverend Moore began working with the Department on February 1, 2003 as a probation officer. He was appointed on October 1, 2004. He was promoted on October 1, 2017 to Chief Probation Aftercare Officer. He was assigned Deputy Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Probation Aftercare Services (Acting) on May 12, 2023.”

Moore went missing on Monday after leaving his home off Molynes Road in St Andrew driving his Toyota Fortuner motor vehicle.

