DCS responds to letter from Ninjaman about prisoner rehabilitation Loop Jamaica

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has responded to a letter from incarcerated dancehall deejay, Desmond ‘Ninjaman’ Ballentine to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, relative to the rehabilitation programme for inmates within the island’s penal institutions.

In a statement released on Thursday, the DCS said it is aware of the proposal letter from Ballentine, and declared that several of the recommendations in the letter are already being undertaken within the different institutions.

The department cited as an example, Ballentine’s statement that, “One element that is missing from the system in Jamaica is an institution to rehabilitate those who have been incarcerated… It is imperative that we create a system to help the people who are locked up to achieve self-reliance. We have great tradesmen (mechanics, bodywork professional, carpenters, furniture makers, etc.) in institutions across Jamaica who simply wake up in the mornings, take a shower, get fed, play football and get back into lock-up. There are a lot of unused skills that are going to waste… Computer classes, technician classes, mechanical, among other things, should be implemented.”

In response, the DCS said, “in our efforts to reduce recidivism, a number of the recommended academic and vocational training, as well as life skills, mentorship, sports, therapy and spiritual guidance, are offered. These programmes are guided by proven scientific principles and international best practices, exposing and preparing offenders for successful reintegration. However, inmates’ participation in these programmes is not mandatory.”

The DCS also cited Balentine’s reference to inmates’ participation in football as part of a lethargic routine,” and said “notwithstanding, it is noteworthy that some institutions benefit from structured sports programmes, where life skills lessons, such as conflict management techniques, are incorporated seamlessly by trained coaches into regular sporting activities, such as a game of football.”

The department said each of the correctional institutions has developed a unique rehabilitation plan, focusing on programmes to be offered, and the number of offenders to be engaged annually. It said those programmes are facilitated by both internal (teachers, instructors, case managers, chaplains, psychologists, psychiatrists) and external partners from (religious bodies, non-Government organisations, ministries, departments and agencies, and tertiary institutions).

Outside the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston.

“Mr Ballentine also wrote, “There are furniture makers who could make furniture, the furniture could be put on the auction block by having a yearly auction… The prisoners involved in these work programmes could benefit from a percentage of the proceeds; the greater percentage goes into an account for the institution, that could be used for repairing the buildings, among other things. If the prisoner has a child, a portion of that could go to that child, and a small percentage goes in an account for that prisoner, so when he leaves the institution, he will have something to give him a new start, thus reducing the risk of him going back into society penniless and resorting to crimes in order to survive,” outlined the DCS.

In that regard, it said “inmates currently receive a daily stipend for completed work in the work programmes, including, but not limited to, kitchen duty, farming or creating products for the annual exposition, which aims to showcase the talents of the inmates and wards. These include the production of furniture – beds, kitchen cabinets, tables and artwork. Inmates may choose to send all or part of their earnings to family.”

Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, Minister of State in the Minister of National Security, holds a painted portrait of herself at this year’s DCS Expo. The painting was done by an inmate at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre (TSACC).

The department said so far, inmates have produced all of the chicken meat and eggs that are consumed across all the local correctional centres, pointing out that those skills have been helpful to inmates who, when released, are able to make a living from those activities.

“Across our seven adult institutions, we offer 13 academic programmes, eight Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, and 46 vocational training programmes. It bears mentioning that thousands have improved their literacy and numeracy skills while incarcerated because of these initiatives. This year, we were one of the first in the region to offer an onsite university programme to inmates and correctional officers. The University of the West Indies Mona Prison Project (UMPP) saw the success of eight inmates and two correctional officers at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre (TSACC), who received certificates in entertainment business from the Institute of Caribbean Studies, UWI,” stated the DCS.

Additionally, it said four inmates and two officers successfully completed an associate degree programme in business management at the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), while eight inmates and three correctional officers from three adult institutions are currently engaged in the UCC’s associate degree programme in business administration.

“This year, juveniles and persons in our adult institutions were successful in the CSEC in the following subjects – Principles of Business, Office Administration, Food and Nutrition, Mathematics, English A and Social Studies. Both inmates and wards have also received certifications in vocational training from the HEART/NSTA Trust and the DCS.”

The DCS said Ballentine is housed at an institution with seven active academic programmes, including an ongoing associate degree in business administration from the UCC, nine CSEC offerings, and 19 vocational training areas. One of those vocational areas is said to be the HEART/ NSTA Trust certification programme in data entry.

The department said recently, a cohort of inmates was also certified by the HEART/ NSTA Trust in the use of keyboard and string instruments

“Mr Ballentine has appealed for medical care for older inmates at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre. Currently, a physician visits (the institution) five to six times per week, while a psychiatrist visits at least three times weekly. Special accommodations are made for the elderly at TSACC, as they are placed in a dormitory setting/hospital, where they receive daily medical attention,” stated the DCS.

It said in October 2021, it opened a Medical Centre Infirmary (MCI) at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre (TFACC), which houses bedridden and infirmed male inmates. Inmates who can no longer attend to their basic needs receive assessments and, if they meet the criteria, are transferred to the prison infirmary, where they are said to receive around-the-clock medical attention.

“Each institution has a medical office where our doctors, psychologists, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses and correctional officers, who are trained nursing assistants, give inmates and juveniles psychological and physiological care,” added the DCS.

Concerning the release of sick inmates who may no longer be a menace to society, the department said the courts routinely release offenders of this nature when they meet the existing legal criteria, including the willingness of a family member to offer adequate medical care.

“The DCS indeed, has spacing challenges due to inadequate area at the institutions for the expansion of rehabilitation programmes. However, the proposed National Correctional Services Policy will address this by replacing the decaying structures with a new purpose-built correctional facility,” said the DCS.

“The DCS thanks Mr Ballentine for his contribution, and is open to continued dialogue as we strive to fulfil our rehabilitation mandate,” concluded the department’s response.