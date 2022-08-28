DCS ups threat level alert for staff members after second gun attack Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has increased its threat level alert for its staff members following another gun attack on a department vehicle on Saturday morning.

Reports from the staff officer on duty are that the vehicle which was being driven by a correctional officer and accompanied by an escort, had transported staff members home in St Catherine and was returning to the Horizon Adult Remand Centre in Kingston.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the Spanish Town Road Examination Depot in St Andrew at approximately 2am, gunmen reportedly opened fire at the vehicle.

The officers managed to return the fire and safely made their way to the remand centre.

The incident has since been reported to the Hunts Bay Police Station.

It was the second gun attack on DCS staff members while travelling during the execution of their duties in recent weeks.

On July 30, the DCS reported that members of its staff from the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston were attacked by gunmen in St Andrew early that morning.

The DCS said a department bus that was driven by a correctional officer was transporting early-night staff to their homes.

On reaching Maxfield Avenue at approximately 12:35 am, four gunmen reportedly opened fire at the bus.

The escort on board the vehicle returned the fire, which was said to have dissuaded the attackers.

The DCS said that incident was reported to the Half-Way-Tree Police Station.

Following the latest attack, the DCS said it is committed to the performance of its duties and operations within the correctional centres.

