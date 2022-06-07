DDG Arrested On Felony Gun Charge After Reckless Lamborghini Driving Spree

DDG was arrested in Los Angeles and slapped with felony gun possession charges.

The 24-year-old rapper was living up to his song “Impatient” and has landed himself in some hot water with the law. According to reports on Tuesday (June 7), DDG was arrested while allegedly recklessly driving his Lamborghini around Los Angeles. On Monday, June 6, he was pulled over by the LAPD when he was carted off to jail.

That wouldn’t have been so bad, except that DDG, whose real name is Darryl Granberry, was slapped with a felony charge, TMZ reported.

The publication further stated that the recording artist and YouTuber was taking a wild joyride around the city when he was pulled over. That’s when the trouble started as officers opted to search the luxury vehicle, where they eventually found a gun, and that ended his fun night out. DDG was taken to Valley Jail after being handcuffed for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

DDG is currently dating Halle Bailey. In March, the two only just confirmed their relationship when the “Elon Musk” rapper posted “Love You Forever.” So far, details about his detention have been limited, but there are some reports that he is being held on a $35K bond and some others that say he has since been released.

DDG Rolls-Royce

The popular social media group, The Shade Room, obtained screenshots showing DDG’s processing information. According to those, he was arrested at 21:20 and booked at 23:34. The same report also mentioned his upcoming court date, which is carded for June 28th at 8:30 AM.

His friends and colleagues have already begun to rally to his side. “SMH free my brother @DDG. Police always harassing rappers nowadays! It’s krazy smfh,” Wizard Kelly wrote on his IG Story.

The “Balenciagas” rapper started making videos in 2014 while still in high school. After graduating high school in 2015, he expanded his brand and content with vlogs on YouTube while he attended Central Michigan University. In 2020, he founded his own record label, Zooted Music, with longtime managers Eric O’Connor and Dimitri Hurt.

This story is still developing, and we’ll keep you up to date as more information comes in.