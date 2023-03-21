Deadly altercation: Wounded man allegedly shoots, kills opponent Loop Jamaica

A man who was reportedly chopped by another man allegedly shot that man to death in Montego Bay, St James, on Sunday.

The incident took place at Queen’s Drive, Barnett Street. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old David Roye from the capital city.

Reports reaching Loop News are that about 3:15pm, Roye and a man had a dispute which turned physical. The police said during the altercation, Roye reportedly used a machete to inflict a wound to the man.

The man reportedly left and later returned. A firearm was then reportedly used to shoot Roye multiple times. The suspect then left the scene in a waiting motor car.

The police were alerted and the now-deceased was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Efforts to locate the suspect have so far been unsuccessful, the police said.