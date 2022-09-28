Deadly attack at bar in Negril, Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

Deadly attack at bar in Negril, Westmoreland
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A man was shot dead and a woman was injured at a bar in Westmoreland as the ongoing shooting spree continued in the parish on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Edward Moseley, otherwise called ‘Eddie’, of Red Ground district in Negril, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 10:30 pm, Mosley and the woman were among patrons at a bar along Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, when a lone gunman entered and opened fire, hitting him and the woman.

The police were alerted and the injured persons were taken to hospital, where Moseley was pronounced dead on arrival and the woman was admitted for treatment.

The Westmoreland police are investigating the incident.

