A man was fatally stabbed and his brother taken into the custody of the police in Westmoreland following a dispute in which a knife was brought into play Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Michael Grant of a Red Ground, Negril in the parish.

Reports are that about 6:30am, Grant sustained a wound inflicted by a knife during a heated argument with his brother.

Grant was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was later taken into custody.