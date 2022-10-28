Deadly dispute: Teenage girl allegedly kills chef, steals his car Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A 17-year-old girl has found herself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly shooting a chef, stealing his car, and fleeing the scene following a dispute in Hanover on September 15.

Days later, the chef–32-year-old Sydoo Chambers–succumbed to his injuries.

Now, the young girl is facing charges of murder, illegal possession of firearm and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Reports from the police are that about 10pm, the teen had a dispute with Chambers on Church Lane in Sandy Bay, Hanover. During the dispute, she allegedly shot him, stole his Toyota Mark X motor car, and fled the scene.

The police said investigations led to the teen’s arrest in Kingston.

She was charged on October 20 after she gave a caution statement in the presence of her attorney.

The 17-year-old girl, whose identity has not been released because she is a minor, is scheduled to appear in the Hanover Family Court on November 1.

