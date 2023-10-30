Deadly domestic dispute: St Catherine man dead, woman in hospital Loop Jamaica

An argument between a man and his girlfriend in Kitson Town, St Catherine on Sunday morning took a deadly turn after the man allegedly attacked the police.

The police have not yet released the name of the man.

Acting commanding officer for the St Catherine North Police Division, Superintendent Hopeton Nicholson, said that the incident occurred in the Bendon District in Kitson Town around 11 in the morning.

According to the superintendent, the couple had a dispute and a knife was reportedly used to stab the woman to the upper part of her body.

He said residents in the community were quick to summon the police, who got to the scene early enough to find the alleged assailant.

The superintendent said that the police had to force their way into the house to rescue the injured woman.

The man reportedly attacked the police and was shot dead in the process.

The injured woman was taken to hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.

INDECOM is probing the fatal shooting.