Deadly fight between farmers in their 50’s, one charged with murder Loop Jamaica

Fifty-two-year-old Simon Ridell, farmer of Silent Hill District, Clarendon was charged with the murder of 58-year-old Dingual Morgan, farmer of the same address, following an incident in the parish on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Ridell was arrested and charged with murder four months after on Sunday, February 26, the police said.

Reports from the Spalding police are that at about 5:00 pm, Morgan was walking when Ridell attacked him from behind and struck him all over his body with a piece of steel then fled the scene.

Morgan was assisted to the hospital where he was admitted and it was confirmed that he was paralyzed from the injuries he received. He later succumbed to the injuries.

Ridell was subsequently arrested and charged with murder on Sunday, February 26. His court date is being finalized.