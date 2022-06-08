Deadly gunfight in Westmoreland cane field | Loop Jamaica

Lawmen assigned to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of one man and the injury of three others in Kings Valley in the parish of Westmoreland on Tuesday.

Dead is Copeland Sankey of Kings Valley in Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 5am, Sankey and the three other men were walking in a cane field when they were fired upon by another group of men. There was reportedly an exchange of gunfire.

The police were summoned, and on their arrival, Sankey and three other men were found with gunshot wounds.

All four injured men were taken to the hospital where Sankey was pronounced dead, and the other three men were admitted in serious but stable condition.

Investigators have disclosed that eighteen 9mm cartridges and fourteen 5.56 cartridges were found allegedly in Sankey’s pocket. A Glock 9mm pistol was also reportedly taken from him.

Lawmen said they also seized a 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds and an empty magazine in the vehicle in which Sankey was reportedly travelling.