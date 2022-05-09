Deadly nightclub bust-up: Two shot, one fatally | Loop Jamaica

Deadly nightclub bust-up: Two shot, one fatally
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Deadly nightclub bust-up: Two shot, one fatally

28 minutes ago

Two people were shot, one fatally, after a fight allegedly erupted inside a nightclub in Stewart Town, St Mary on Sunday.

The deceased is 27-year-old Jermaine Barrington of Stewart Town. A woman is also in hospital after being shot during the incident.

The Oracabessa police reported that about 1:40am, Barrington and the woman were among patrons at the club when a fight broke out inside the venue.

A man allegedly pulled a firearm and opened gunfire, hitting Barrington and the woman.

They were rushed to the hospital where Barrington was pronounced dead. The police are currently following several leads in pursuit of the suspected shooter.

Since the start of the year, a total of 18 people have been killed in St Mary.

