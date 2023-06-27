Dean-Roy Bernard appointed supernumerary permanent secretary Loop Jamaica

Dean-Roy Bernard is expected to take up duties as supernumerary permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, effective today.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, made the announcement on Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

According to a March 29 ruling by the Supreme Court, Bernard, the former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and Youth, was wrongfully pulled from the post and reassigned to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service as director general.

The court, in describing Bernard’s reassignment as unconstitutional, ordered that he be reassigned to a permanent secretary position within three months.

Clarke told the House on Tuesday that Bernard was again being reassigned in order for his employer, the Government, to abide by the Supreme Court decision.

Bernard’s position of supernumerary permanent secretary has been created under the Civil Service Establishment General Order 2023, which was approved by the House on Tuesday.

Since supernumerary means extra or excess, Bernard will not be performing the role of a permanent secretary in his new ministry, which is headed by Minister Olivia Grange.

A permanent secretary is regarded as the chief accounting officer in the ministry he/she is assigned. At present, Denzil Thorpe is the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Clarke pointed out that no vacancies exist for permanent secretaries.

Clarke noted that “the Financial Administration Audit Act and other ancillary acts recognise one accounting officer per ministry, and that is the permanent secretary”.

He also highlighted that the position of supernumerary permanent secretary existed previously and was now being recreated in order to honour the ruling of the Supreme Court.