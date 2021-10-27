Deandra Morrison fulfilling vision to add style to eyewear | Loop Jamaica

Deandra Morrison has pursued a few ventures in a bid to earn money over the years.

Morrison has sold hair accessories, braided hair and sold carnival accessories.

But she sees her latest venture, FramesRx Eyewear, as one that can thrive in the eyeglasses market.

FramesRx offers a wide range of unique frames for men and women. The company also sells lens cleaners.

Morrison, who has worn glasses since age 11, has had difficulty getting her hands on unique, affordable frames over the years.

To this end, she set out to find affordable frames for herself in 2018, accumulating 15 pairs in the process. Two years later, she began selling frames online.

Morrison has sold over 100 pairs since launching the business.

Video edited by Richard Baker