Death penalty sought for accused in murder of mom and her 4 kids | Loop Jamaica

The prosecution will be seeking the death penalty for Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who is charged with killing his cousin and her four young children in Clarendon last week.

Barnett made his first appearance in the Home Circuit Court on Tuesday where the prosecution served him a copy of a Death Penalty Notice that it filed in the Supreme Court ahead of his trial.

The court was also informed that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be seeking the death penalty.

Murder accused Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett is escorted from the Supreme Court where he made his first appearance on Tuesday, June 28.

However, it is unlikely that Barnett will be executed by the State due to a Privy Council ruling, which ensures that the death penalty is commuted to a sentence of life if the convict spends more than five years on Death Row. The death penalty hasn’t been applied in Jamaica for over 30 years.

Barnett is charged with murder in the killing of Kimeisha Wright, 31; Kimanda Smith, 15; Shara-Lee Smith, 10; Rafaella Smith, 5; and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry.

The killings are alleged to have occurred between the night of June 20 and the early morning of June 21 in the Cocoa Piece District, Clarendon. The victims were reportedly found with their throats slashed and stab wounds.

The ODPP in making its case for the death penalty noted:

“The provisions of section 3(1) of the Offences Against the Person Act states ‘that every person who falls within section 3 (1A) shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life or to death’. As it concerns section 3 (1A) the provisions include persons who are convicted for multiple murders which arise out of the same incident.

“Section 3 (1D) of the Act prescribes that the death penalty will not be imposed unless prior notice is given to the accused person long before the trial of the matter indicating that section 3 (1A) would be applicable on conviction for the offence of murder and a possible option in sentencing given the circumstances of the case.

“In light of the above provisions and a consideration of the circumstances of the case, it has been deemed appropriate by the ODPP for the Death Penalty Notice to be prepared and served on the accused at the time that the Voluntary Bill of Indictment is laid in Court. This is to ensure that at the earliest opportunity the accused is made aware of.”

The matter has been set for mention on Friday, July 22 for Barnett’s legal representation to be settled and for outstanding reports, including a psychiatric evaluation to be submitted.